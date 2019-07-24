× One in custody after car crashes into Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a car crashed into an Oklahoma City home on Wednesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City officers were called to a crash near N.E. 50th and Kelly.

Investigators learned that a car left the roadway and crashed into the middle of a nearby home. Officials told News 4 that one person was inside the house at the time of the crash, and was only feet away from the car.

Fortunately, they were not injured.

The driver has been taken into custody.