One person shot near southeast Oklahoma City motel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting near a southeast Oklahoma City motel.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a shooting in the parking lot of a Motel 6 near S.E. 44th and I-35.

When emergency crews arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Initial reports indicate that the victim told officers that he got into some sort of altercation with someone and was shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.