The Los Angeles Clippers Officially Introduce Paul George

Eccentric Clippers owner Steve Ballmer started things off strong, "I'm just fired up to be here today. Pretty cool. Pretty damn cool! WOOOO!"

That was in celebration to the Clippers officially introducing Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Before George went into detail about joining the Clippers, it didn't take him long to send his love to the Thunder for the last two seasons.

George said, “First and foremost, I just want to thank the whole Thunder organization, Mr. Bennett, Sam Presti for the partnership we had there. It was a great two years we had there, but ultimately they helped me find my way back home to L.A. and I’m appreciative for that.”

But when asked about forcing the trade to the Clippers, George didn't back down from the question saying, "I didn't do nothing that was, you know, I worked hand in hand with the front office. We had a great relationship. I played two good years there. It was a mutual thing for both of us that time was up. We both had ideas of doing things differently. I don't think there's nothing wrong with it. I think it should be a mutual and pretty even thing if both parties can be on the same page. At the end of the day, they got a career, players have a career as well. There should be nothing wrong with it."

George later doubled down on ESPN with Rachel Nichols.

We'll find out much more Thursday when Sam Presti addresses the media for the first time since dealing Paul George and Russell Westbrook.