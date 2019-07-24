Police searching for woman accused of stealing mail from apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police in Oklahoma City say they are searching for a woman who allegedly committed a federal crime.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department posted video of a woman who allegedly stole keys from an apartment complex near S.W. 109th and Pennsylvania Ave.

On July 16, investigators allege that she used the keys to break into the complex’s mailroom.

After gaining access to the mailroom, she allegedly took a large quantity of mail.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.