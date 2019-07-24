× Popular restaurant chain to open 8 locations across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular restaurant chain announced that it is expanding its reach to the Sooner State.

Newk’s Eatery was recently named ‘America’s Favorite Fast-Casual Chain’ by Restaurant Business Magazine. In addition to creating hand-crafted salads, sandwiches and pizzas to be enjoyed during your lunch break, the restaurant has become a favorite for working parents since it created its family-sized portions of ingredients to help make healthy meals at home.

Recently, the company announced that it was planning to open 18 restaurants across Texas and Oklahoma in the next few years.

“We’re thrilled to continue expansion throughout Texas and Oklahoma with this exciting new development agreement,” said Chris Cheek, chief development officer at Newk’s Eatery. “The response to our Dallas locations has been wonderful and we’re looking forward to further growing our footprint with Matthew Biggers and Cuyler Esposito.”

Officials say they expect to open eight Oklahoma locations throughout Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore and Stillwater.

“When we had the opportunity to continue Newk’s expansion across two thriving metro-area communities, we jumped at it,” said Esposito, co-owner of Full Belly Holdings, LLC. “Our partnership with Newk’s has been a great experience since the beginning and we’re looking forward to bringing more locations to neighborhoods throughout Texas and Oklahoma.”