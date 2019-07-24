Postal worker killed in Love County crash

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. – Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a postal worker in Love County.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash just east of Marietta in Love County.

Investigators say 62-year-old Jennifer Ferdon was on her daily route to deliver mail for the post office when her Jeep collided with a road grader.

Officials say the road grader was in the road, but they are not sure what caused Ferdon’s Jeep to collide with the machinery.

Sadly, Ferdon was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“I’m going to miss her,” Sherrell Moran, who lives on Ferdon’s route, told KXII. “You just get to know the people who are providing service for you, and I’m always thankful for them. She left us too early.”