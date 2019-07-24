Restaurant serving classic Nashville hot chicken coming to Automobile Alley food hall

OKLAHOMA CITY – Another restaurant has announced that it will join in a new concept that has taken over a historic building, just east of Automobile Alley.

Parlor will feature seven eateries in a food hall located inside a 13,000-square-foot space that was originally used as the old Pioneer telephone switch house and Southwestern Bell garage.

Davis Engle started this kitchen concept in Kansas City two years ago. He says he’s been searching for an Oklahoma City location since that time and chose this building as the best fit.

“You know, we want to help be a catalyst for this area so really being in a different part of the city that maybe hasn’t grown as much as Midtown or the Plaza District, trying to push it forward,” Engle said.

Chefs sign a one-to-three year lease to test out their concept.

“They can kind of come here, test the concept without the normal barriers to entry of another brick and mortar,” he said.

When the food hall opens later this year, guests can choose to eat at restaurants ranging from Guatemalan-inspired concepts, a Detroit-style pizzeria, Korean-inspired kitchen, a burger joint and a sushi restaurant.

Now, a restaurant specializing in classic Nashville hot chicken is being added to the mix.

Kansas City native Derrick Foster says he immediately knew he wanted his restaurant involved in the Parlor concept.

“As soon as I visited, I immediately wanted to bring Mother Clucker here,” said Foster. “I really enjoyed the city and felt all around good vibes. The people were so nice, and I couldn’t wait to introduce them to my hot chicken.”

'Mother Clucker' uses locally sourced chicken and a proprietary blend of spices.

“It quickly became a Kansas City staple, and we know it will have the same reaction here,” said Robert Black, Parlor's operating partner.

'Mother Clucker' becomes the final restaurant in the food hall. The others are as follows:

Panchinko Parlor- Sushi restaurant

Burger Pig- Innovative burgers

El Guate- Authentic Guatemalan dishes

Graffiti OKC- Latin-Asian fusion experience

Providence Pizza- Detroit-style pizza

Sura Eats- Korean food.

Parlor is located at 11 N.E. 6th St. in Automobile Alley. It will feature two bars, seven kitchens, lounge areas and a rooftop patio.

It is expected to open in September.