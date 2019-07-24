× ‘Science of Bad Ideas’ comes to Science Museum Oklahoma’s adults-only night

OKLAHOMA CITY – Science Museum Oklahoma will test the limits of ‘don’t try this at home’ during “SMO 21: Epically Bad Ideas,” an adults-only (21+) night at the museum, on August 16.

SMO 21 is set from 6:30-10 p.m. on Friday, August 16.

From becoming a human Tesla coil to blowing things up using only office supplies and powering skateboards with candy and soda, “Epically Bad Ideas” will test the science of some of the absolute best worst ideas.

“Bad ideas make great science — this SMO 21 is for every time you’ve thought, ‘What if?’ We’ll climb the Scoville scale with hot sauce, investigate the ballistic power of potato guns, experiment with electricity and a lot more. We’re exploring the ill-advised science of don’t-try-this-at-home fun that’s only for adults,” said Clint Stone, vice president of programs for SMO.

The full museum will be open during SMO 21, and in addition to themed activities and a cash bar with beer, wine, and some bad-idea cocktails, the museum’s café will be open with numerous entrée and snack options.

Tickets for SMO 21 are $21 in advance and $25 on the day of the event. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as admission is limited.

For more information about SMO 21 or to purchase tickets, visit www.sciencemuseumok.org/smo21 or call 405-602-3760.