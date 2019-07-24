Live coverage of Robert Mueller testifying before congress

Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after hitting cow along Oklahoma highway

Posted 12:37 pm, July 24, 2019, by

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a man has died after hitting a cow along an Oklahoma highway.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers were called to Hwy 19, about 10 miles west of Ada in Pontotoc County.

Officials say 38-year-old James E. Wilson was riding a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle along eastbound Hwy 19 when he struck an 800-pound cow.

According to the trooper’s report, the cow was black, meaning Wilson might not have seen it in the roadway.

Sadly, Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

