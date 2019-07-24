Two high school teachers found dead in swimming pool of Iowa home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Authorities in Iowa are investigating after two high school teachers were found dead in a pool of a home on Monday night.

Investigators identified the victims as Kenneth Anderson and Mark Anderson.

Kenneth was a social studies teacher and head bowling coach at Bellevue Middle and High School. Mark retired from North Scott High School in 2014, but he worked as a teacher at Bellevue in the past.

There is no known relationship between the two, according to WQAD.

Neighbors say that neither Kenneth Anderson nor Mark Anderson lived at the home. Instead, they were housesitting for a friend.

“If you look at the house it’s like Fort Knox,” Cindy Denike said. “John was out of town and the two guys were house-sitting for him.”

Neighbors told WQAD that the homeowner hadn't heard from his friends in 24 hours, so he sent someone to check on the home. At that point, they discovered the bodies in the pool.

Police aren't giving details about what happened or what led to the drownings, but some people have their suspicions.

“Even if you slipped and fell and hit your head that would be one person,” Denike said. “But is it likely two people would do that? I don’t know – it’s odd.”

Bellevue Middle and High School will have counselors available to students starting Wednesday morning.