Vandals target Lynn Riggs Memorial Mural at Equality Center

TULSA, Okla. – Officials are investigating after vandals targeted a mural at an equality center in Tulsa.

Oklahomans for Equality posted photos of the vandalism at the Lynn Riggs Memorial Mural at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center.

“On Monday, July 22nd, at 11:14 p.m. the Lynn Riggs Memorial Mural at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, the home of Oklahomans for Equality, was vandalized and under Oklahoma law, this is not a hate crime. Lynn Riggs a celebrated, gay playwright, was not silenced during his lifetime and we will not be silenced during ours. This is why we continue to fight and speak up against hate,” Oklahomans for Equality wrote.

Lynn Riggs wrote “Green Grow the Lilacs,” which was the basis of the musical “Oklahoma!”

If you have any information on the vandalism, call the center at (918) 743-4297.