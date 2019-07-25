× 21 people arrested following 8-month investigation into meth trafficking

LAWTON, Okla. – Following an eight-month investigation into meth trafficking operations, officials say 21 people were taken into custody.

“This investigation began in November of 2018 after receiving information about individuals trafficking and distributing large quantities of methamphetamine throughout Lawton, Oklahoma and the Wichita Falls, Texas area. During the investigation, we identified approximately 21 individuals connected to the movement and sales of meth,” said Mark Woodward, spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Investigators say the main target of the investigation, Joshua Watts, would routinely procure and control the distribution of between two and 10 pounds of meth at any given time.

Watts was arrested on July 3 for knowingly concealing stolen property. At the time of his arrest, Watts was in possession of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine and a firearm.

“This case is a perfect example of law enforcement agencies coming together to ensure our communities are kept safe. The individuals targeted in this investigation, if gone unabated, could poison entire communities with their illicit drugs. OBN will continue working with our law enforcement partners to ensure a positive quality of life for our citizens,” said John Scully, director of OBN.

Officials say 15 arrests occurred in the Lawton area.