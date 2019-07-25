“Ask for your money back,” Grandfather upset after he finds fraud fundraisers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - "To know that someone's using my family's heartache and tragedy for their own personal financial gain, and I think it's just a bunch of BS," said concerned grandparent Johnny Tyler.

Tyler is the grandfather of a hospitalized now 5-month-old baby boy, and he has a warning for people.

"Anybody who's been asked or has donated to a GoFundMe page, ask for your money back," said Tyler.

Tyler says after the news spread of his grandson being a victim of alleged child abuse, people have been using his story for their personal financial gain.

"I feel violated I guess would be the best word I could use for it, it's aggravating," he said. "Anybody who's donating money is being taken advantage of and it`s fraudulent activity is what it is."

News 4 first told you the story earlier this month.

The baby was taken to OU Children's Hospital in critical condition, with broken bones all over his body.

His dad, Jason Martinez, still in the Oklahoma County Jail Thursday, facing multiple counts of child abuse.

Tyler says his grandson is now breathing on his own and looks better every day.

"He's supposed to be in my arms I'm supposed to be loving him and hugging him and stuff," he said. "From my viewpoint, I kept waiting for that beep, and I was worried he was gonna flatline, and I did not want to deal with that, thank God I didn't have to," said Tyler.

Tyler says he has reported two fake accounts to GoFundMe already.

He also said right now his grandson has been taken care of medically, and financially.

His original Facebook post about his grandson now has close to 39,000 shares.

Tyler says he wants to thank everybody who has been praying across the world.