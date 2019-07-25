Community invited to support Deer Creek football player who suffered heat stroke

EDMOND, Okla. – A young football player is now at home after fighting for his life.

Late last month, Sam Tignor suffered a heat stroke and collapsed during a summer workout camp.

“He started to act different,” said Lance Tignor, Sam’s father. “He just went to the locker room without being told. He started to do things, throwing up and seizures.”

Lance Tignor rushed his son to the hospital and learned that he was suffering from a heat stroke.

“That’s when it really hit us,” Lance told News 4 earlier this month. “It could be possible that he might not make it.”

Doctors told Sam’s family that he was suffering from kidney failure, liver failure, and fluid in his lungs. During his fight to survive, he was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

After weeks of prayers, his family says they have witnessed a miracle.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to recent social media posts, Sam was released from the hospital and is now back home. They say he still has a way to go to fully regain his strength but he is making progress.

“It’s an honor that [God] wants to use us as a family to make an impact on other people’s lives,” said Lance.

Now, the community is coming together to help Sam's family.

Chick-Fil-A is hosting a benefit night for Sam, who is an employee at the 2nd and Bryant location.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 25, several Chick-Fil-A restaurants will be donating a portion of their proceeds to help offset some of Sam's medical expenses.

The participating locations include I-35 and 15th, 2nd and Bryant, 33rd and Broadway and Quail Springs.

As you can imagine, the medical bills are racking up for the Tignor family.

If you’d like to help them, here’s a link to Sam’s GoFundMe.