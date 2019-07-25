× Crews respond to Cushing field after plane makes emergency landing

CUSHING, Okla. – Officials say no injuries have been reported following an emergency landing in Cushing.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a ‘possible plane down’ in a field southeast of Cushing.

Initially, officials said they didn’t know if the plane crashed or if the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found the plane sitting upright in a plowed field.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the emergency landing.

At this point, it is unclear where the plane took off and what caused the pilot to make an emergency landing.