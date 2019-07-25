Dress like your favorite superhero and raise awareness for children’s issues at ‘Heroes Ball’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Grab your cape and your favorite sidekick to join Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy to honor Oklahoma heroes at this year’s ball.

Who doesn’t love dressing up like their favorite superhero?

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy says the third annual OICA Heroes Ball will be held on the evening of Friday, July 26th at the Skirvin Hilton in Oklahoma City.

The Heroes Ball is a semi-formal event, but attendees can also dress as their favorite superhero in honor of child advocates who have reached ‘hero status’ for the work they do on behalf of children.

Heroes Ball attendees will also participate in live and silent auctions, a raffle, games and wine pull. Guests must be over 21, but parents and guardians can drop children ages 6-12 off at the ‘Sidekicks Ball.’ The Sidekicks Ball will have kid-friendly activities, music, food, and a superhero school with special appearances from superheroes in costume.

The money raised from the event will raise awareness for children’s issues.

“Oklahoma has plenty of real-life heroes who are working to keep our children safe, healthy, and in environments where they can grow and thrive,” said OICA CEO Joe Dorman. “Putting on your favorite superhero costume is a fun way to recognize the great work being done on behalf of children.”

For more information, or for tickets, visit OICA’s website.