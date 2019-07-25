Edmond firefighter injured while battling house fire

ARCADIA, Okla. – An Edmond firefighter had to be treated at the hospital for minor injuries after falling through a weakened porch while battling a large house fire.

The fire started around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning at a home in Arcadia on Division St., around the corner from Pops.

“They did a great stop on this house this morning,” Deputy Chief Chris Denton, with the Edmond Fire Department, told News 4 on scene.

Both Arcadia and Edmond fire crews arrived to the home within minutes, hoping to keep it from burning to the ground.

“We believe it was a resident who called, looked like it was a landline, called saying that there was a fire in the house and that he had been woken up by his grandmother,” Denton said.

Another resident told News 4 that he woke up to his aunt screaming, “The house is on fire!”

Thankfully, the family made it outside safely.

“Our units arrived on scene and found a lot of fire on the front side of this residence. Our fire crews were able to get in and make a quick knockdown,” Denton said.

No residents were hurt, but an Edmond firefighter received some minor injuries while fire crews were battling the large flames.

“Part of the front porch had burned through when they got here, and he had stepped on a part that was weakened,” Denton said.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.