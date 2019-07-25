× Edmond firefighter suffers minor injuries while battling Arcadia house fire

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond firefighter was injured while battling a house fire near Arcadia.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, fire crews were called to a home along Route 66 in Arcadia, not far from Pops.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they were met with large flames coming from the home.

While battling the blaze, officials say an Edmond firefighter fell through a weakened spot on the porch. Fortunately, they were treated for minor injuries.

Investigators say the home was severely damaged, but is not considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.