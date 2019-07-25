Feed the Children settles lawsuit with former CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City-based charity is settling a lawsuit with its former CEO.

Feed the Children and former CEO J.C. Watts have settled a lawsuit against each other over Watts’ termination.

Watts was fired in 2016 and then sued the charity a year later. Watts claimed he was fired in retaliation for reporting financial problems to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.

In return, Feed the Children countersued, describing Watts as ‘insubordinate and dishonest.’

They say he also greatly exaggerated his ability to raise money.

According to The Oklahoman, Watts agreed to drop the case in exchange for $1 million. Both sides agreed to pay their own legal fees.