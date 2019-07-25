× FEMA extends registration deadline for Oklahomans impacted by severe weather

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma who were impacted by flooding, tornadoes and other severe storms this spring will have a bit more time to apply for assistance.

So far, more than $13.8 million in disaster grants has been approved for Oklahomans affected by severe storms in May and June.

According to FEMA, the grants were approved for Oklahoma homeowners and renters who sustained uninsured or underinsured losses from those storms.

FEMA says the total includes more than $11.8 million in housing grants for people to assist in rebuilding or repairing their home while considering their long-term housing options.

More than $1.96 million has been obligated for Other Needs Assistance, which includes replacement for damaged personal property not covered by insurance.

Last week, the U.S. Small Business Administration said it had received 1,103 applications for low-interest disaster loans and has approved more than $24.8 million.

Now, FEMA officials say the agency is extending its registration deadline for those who live in the eligible counties. The new deadline is Aug. 14.

Counties eligible for assistance: Alfalfa, Canadian, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Le Flore, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington and Woods.

FEMA registration is quick and easy and there are multiple ways to register:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Phone 800-621-3362 (voice, 711/VRS -Video Relay Service) (TTY: 800-462-7585 ). Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish)

(voice, -Video Relay Service) (TTY: ). Multilingual operators are available (press for Spanish) Visit one of the Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers stationed in the designated counties. To find a mobile DRC near you, go to https://fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.

Via the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download visit: fema.gov/mobile-app.