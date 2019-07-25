‘Godzilla sighting’: Locust Grove residents baffled by rogue iguana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. - We've seen a lot of things blocking Oklahoma roads before, but none quite like this.

Folks in Locust Grove spotted Spike the Iguana sunbathing... and trying to catch him proved to be a little difficult.

"I walked down to the post office, there was something in the middle of the road," said Marea Breedlove

Breedlove was running errands Tuesday when she saw something unusual in the street.

"The closer I got I was like that`s not a dog or a paper sack, that`s a big iguana," she told News 4.

A large iguana sunbathing in the busy road.

She went inside the library where she works to grab her phone and when she came back--

"He came back on the grass, made his way over to the tree, made his way in the tree," Breedlove explained.

Up a tree with no plans to come down.

A library patron helped find a pet carrier and the Locust Grove Police came by for the unusual call that went out over their radio as a Godzilla sighting.

"In my career usually pigs, cows, animals like that, but never a lizard," said an officer with the Locust Grove Police Department.

An officer climbed the tree grabbed the lizard by the tail and safely got him into the crate.

"I just didn`t want anything to happen to him, I knew he belonged to somebody," said Breedlove.

Meanwhile, just a block away, his owner Patricia Burks was frantically searching for Spike.

"I was looking all over outside, kept coming in the house, looking in the house, making sure he didn`t climb back into the window or something," said Burks.

Spike likes going outside to roam the yard and usually comes back with no problem.

"I come in the house for just a second, went straight back out, he was gone, nowhere to be seen," Burks explained.

Patricia says he must've gotten through a gap in the fence and then made his way to the library next door.

"Instead of coming back to the porch he thought he`d go for a stroll down to the library," Burks told News 4.

She went to the police station to bail Spike out.

He`s now reunited with his family after his big day on the town.

The library director and the police chief now have Spike's owner's phone number in case he ever gets out again.