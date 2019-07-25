× Group to begin collecting signatures for Medicaid expansion ballot measure

OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of Oklahomans is kicking off a campaign to give voters the choice on whether or not to expand Medicaid in the Sooner State.

Expanding Medicaid eligibility under the federal Affordable Care Act would extend health insurance to those earning up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $33,000 for a family of four.

About 90% of the cost of the expansion would be funded with federal dollars. However, critics argue that the state’s 10% share would cost too much.

“Rejecting available federal funds to cover the uninsured over the past decade has hurt families and increased health care costs. Things need to change,” said Jay Johnson, president of Duncan Regional Hospital. “It doesn’t make sense to send billions of our tax dollars to Washington, D.C., when we can keep that money right here in our community.”

The group ‘Oklahomans Decide Healthcare’ say Oklahoma’s decision to not expand Medicaid has hit rural Oklahoma particularly hard.

Organizers say expanding Medicaid would affect nearly 200,000 Oklahomans who are often farmers, ranchers and small business employees.

After taking office earlier this year, Gov. Kevin Stitt said that he wasn’t sure about expanding Medicaid in Oklahoma. He warns that he is concerned about expanding Medicaid because the state may have to end up paying for that expansion down the road. “When Washington, D.C. wants to end a program, we are left holding the bag and covering the cost,” he said in February. Despite those concerns, the group is hoping to collect 178,000 signatures to put the issue on the November 2020 ballot. State leaders say supporters will be allowed to collect signatures starting July 31 in an effort to get the measure on the ballot. Oklahoma is one of 14 states that have not expanded Medicaid.