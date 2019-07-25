“It just hurts,” Logan County family still searching for soon-to-be father months later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESCENT, Okla. - It's been more than two months since an Oklahoma family says their loved one disappeared, and now they're asking for your help.

Nathan McGrew's family is desperate for answers.

"I can't explain it," said his father, Glen McGrew. "It just hurts. It just hurts."

"He had a baby on the way and he would want to be here," Lisa Leniger, his grandmother, said.

The 20-year-old Crescent man's family says on the morning of May 20, he left his girlfriend's house and went home.

"He was laying on the couch asleep and I said bye and went to work, and that was the last time I [saw] him," Glen McGrew said.

Nathan's family lives with his family in the Indian Springs Addition, in a rural area near Crescent.

They say he loves nature so the first place they checked was some nearby caves.

"Then that night the storms came and the river came up really fast, so our initial thought was that he was trapped in those caves," Leniger said.

Both his family and the Logan County Sheriff's Office searched for him. They found nothing.

Some suspected he could have left after an argument with his father. But his family says even if that was the case, he couldn't have gone far alone.

"There were stories that he might have went to Colorado but he doesn't drive, he doesn't have any money," said Leniger. "There was no way for him to get to those things."

It's been months with no answers and his baby due in September.

"He always wanted something to look after I guess," his girlfriend, Kira Orcutt, said.

Orcutt is left hoping he will be able to continue to make memories with their daughter after she's born.

"He whispered something to her and I asked him what he said and he said it was our little secret and it was so adorable," Orcutt said.

This as everyone who loves him pleads for his safe return.

"I love you, Nathan," Glen McGrew said.

Nathan is 20-years-old, 6 feet tall and about 230 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.

Officials with the sheriff's office say they have exhausted all leads, and will continue to follow up as new information is developed. At this point, McGrew has been entered into the NCIC and NAMUS databases.

If you have any information that could help the family, call the Logan County Sheriff's Office at (405)282-4100.