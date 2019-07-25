Jeffrey Epstein reportedly injured in jail cell

Financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was treated for injuries sustained in his Manhattan jail cell this week, a law enforcement source said Thursday.

It is not clear to jail officials if the injuries were self-inflicted or the result of an assault, the source said.

Epstein is awaiting trial at Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York. He is charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty.

Investigator has chased Epstein for a decade

The 66-year-old allegedly paid girls as young as 14 to have sex with him at his Upper East Side home and his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, between 2002 and 2005. Federal prosecutors say he used employees and associates to lure the girls to his residences and then paid some of his victims to recruit other girls for him to abuse.

A federal judge last week ordered Epstein to remain in jail pending trial, turning down the multimillionaire’s request to return to his Upper East Side mansion under supervision.

Epstein faced similar accusations in Florida in 2007 but signed a plea deal with Miami prosecutors that allowed him to avoid federal charges and plead guilty to lesser state prostitution charges.

News of the plea deal spurred outrage, as the billionaire is extraordinarily well-connected and has counted Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton among his friends. As a US attorney in Miami, Alexander Acosta, Trump’s former labor secretary, negotiated the deal that allowed Epstein to avoid prosecution on federal charges more than a decade ago.

In denying Epstein bail in the New York case, the judge agreed with prosecutors that Epstein would likely flee the country if released from jail, even under house arrest.

On Tuesday, Epstein’s defense lawyer asked the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to reconsider the district court’s decision to deny him bail. There is no indication the appeals court has made a determination on whether to hear the appeal.