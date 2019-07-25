× Nowata Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing 89-year-old with dementia

NOWATA, Okla. – The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89-year-old man with dementia.

Welsey Collins was last seen around 11 a.m. this morning near his home.

Police say he has dementia and uses hearing aids but does not have them with him.

Collins drives a 2010 Silver Chrysler 300 with Oklahoma license plate CRC744.

If you see Collins or have information on his whereabouts, please call the Nowata Sheriff’s Office at 918-273-2287.