Nowata Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing 89-year-old with dementia

Posted 8:07 pm, July 25, 2019, by

NOWATA, Okla. – The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89-year-old man with dementia.

Welsey Collins was last seen around 11 a.m. this morning near his home.

Police say he has dementia and uses hearing aids but does not have them with him.

Collins drives a 2010 Silver Chrysler 300 with Oklahoma license plate CRC744.

If you see Collins or have information on his whereabouts, please call the Nowata Sheriff’s Office at 918-273-2287.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.