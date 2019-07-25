Oklahoma City Animal Welfare hosting free animal adoptions during ‘Storm the Shelter’ event

OKLAHOMA CITY – After dozens of dogs found forever homes thanks to a viral social media post, an Oklahoma shelter says it is still working to find families for dozens of other animals.

On Friday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare published a post to encourage residents to head to the shelter instead of Area 51.

“Come storm our shelter… We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens. Adoption isn’t that far out of this world!” the post read.

As a result of the creative post, the shelter said it had 56 families come to the shelter and adopt an animal this past weekend.

Now, organizers say they are hoping to find forever homes for all of their animals.

Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say all fees will be waived on Saturday, July 27 for dog and cat adoptions as part of the “Storm the Shelter” event.

“We were happy to grab everyone’s attention last week with our joke about the Area 51 ‘storming’ we’ve seen on social media, because the reality is it’s another critical summertime overcrowding situation,” said OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “We need to clear out our shelter this weekend with adoptions so we can make more room for homeless pets. We’re over capacity, and these pets’ lives are on the line.”

All adoptable animals are up-to-date on their vaccinations, are microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.