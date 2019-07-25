× Oklahoma man arrested in Indiana for allegedly driving drunk through cemetery

MUNCIE, Ind. – An Oklahoma man was arrested after he allegedly drove through a rural Indiana cemetery and knocked over multiple tombstones.

Officials say 25-year-old Myles A. Garrett, from Moore, was arrested at the Liberty Township Cemetery on complaints of cemetery mischief, driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

According to The Star Press,Munchie an official at the cemetery reported that Garrett’s Ford Explorer “ran through” a fence and that he “kept driving, running over numerous gravestones.”

When deputies arrived, they noticed that Garrett’s SUV had four flat tires and front end damage.

The damage to the cemetery was estimated to be around $10,000.