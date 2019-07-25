Opening acts for Kings of Leon at the Scissor Tail Park grand opening announced

OKLAHOMA CITY – MAPS 3’s Scissortail Park announced the opening acts for the free kick-off concert presented by the Chickasaw Nation to celebrate the Park’s grand opening.

Oklahoma-based BRONCHO and punk rock band Republican Hair, featuring frontman and Oklahoma native Luke Dick, will open the Kings of Leon concert on Friday, September 27 in downtown Oklahoma City.

“The opening of Scissortail Park is a historic moment in Oklahoma City. Working collaboratively with Kings of Leon, we sought to bring in outstanding artists that also happen to have Oklahoma ties,” Graham Colton said. “First and foremost, we aimed to put together a lineup that would put on an unforgettable show; that can only happen when you have a city of supporters behind you. We are going to showcase the Park’s massive potential with these shows and look forward to seeing Scissortail Park become a major concert destination.”

Gates will open at 5 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 6 p.m. on the Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn at Scissortail Park. Music will begin immediately following the ceremony. The Social Order Dining Collective, operators of The Jones Assembly and the Park’s new restaurant, Spark, will produce the grand opening concerts.

More free family-friendly events are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday of the grand opening weekend, Sept. 28-29. Many additional performances including a variety of genres and styles of music will be announced in the coming weeks including a premier Starry Night Concert on Saturday.

Scissortail Park posted a warning on its Facebook page about a ticket scam targeting concertgoers.

"If someone comments on your Kings of Leon post saying they have tickets to the concert but won't be able to use them please note that THIS IS SPAM! Please delete and report the user or message us and we'll report them. Please do not DM with these especially. There are no tickets for sale for this concert," the post read.

You can find more information at scissortailpark.org.