Organization hosts 6-week program to help Oklahoma caregivers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Becoming a caregiver can be extremely difficult, so a local organization is working to help families care for one another through a six-week program.

Sunbeam Family Services is offering “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” a six-week evidence-based educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend.

Organizers say the class helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

The class meets once a week for six weeks, and each class builds on the previous week’s information.

“An exhausted Caregiver attended ‘Powerful Tools for Caregivers’ and was struggling to maintain her household and care for her loved one,” said Talena Ford, caregiver fundamentals program manager at Sunbeam. “Her yard had become overgrown and a family member said they would handle all yard work, but they were not following through. During the sessions, we discussed communication techniques on how to ask for help. She implemented these techniques and said her yard has been completely transformed. Because of her new skills, she has developed a stronger bond with her family member and is now equipped to address future issues.”

The first class will meet on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Sunbeam Family Services, located at 1100 N.W. 14th St. in Oklahoma City.

A donation of $25 is suggested to cover the cost of the book, but is not required to attend.

To register, contact Andrea Hughes at ahuges@sunbeamfamilyservices.org or 405-609-6551.