Police release body cam footage from June I-35 officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have released bodycam footage of the terrifying moments after a man started shooting at drivers on I-35.

The incident happened back in June. Police said 24-year-old Vincense Dewayne Williams Jr. was standing on the shoulder of I-35, near NE 10th St.

On the footage, you can hear officers giving Williams commands, “Hands up! He’s dropped the gun. He’s got his hands up. Get on the ground. Get on the ground now.”

They said he initially dropped the gun and put his hands up but then he picked it back up and faced the officers. That’s when he was fatally shot.

“Shots fired. He grabbed the gun. Shots fired. Get on the ground. Shots fired. He’s down,” one of the officers said. “Get your hands up now.”

You can hear police firing more than a dozen shots and then approaching Williams.

“Roll him over. He’s down. Suspect’s down. Start EMSA. Alright, he’s breathing. Let’s render first aid.”

The officers then check to see if he has any other weapons on him.

“No other guns. Let’s start compressions.”

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two officers who fired the shots, Sgt. Wesley Parsons and Sgt. Dustin Fulton, were on paid administrative leave during the investigation. They have been cleared and are now back on the job.