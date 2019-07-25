Police searching for man accused of breaking into southeast Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City say they are one step closer to solving a home burglary case.

On July 10, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of S.E. 67th St. following a reported burglary.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that she was home alone when she heard knocks on her front door. She says she didn’t answer the door, and the men eventually left.

Both of the men came back and knocked again, but she still didn’t answer the door. A few minutes later, she heard a loud noise in the house and saw both men inside her home.

When the alleged suspects saw the victim, they immediately ran from the home.

Investigators learned that one of the men had kicked in the back door, and let the other suspect into the home.

Now, authorities say they have identified one of the men in the photo.

Police say Julian Guevara is suspected of breaking into a home near S.E. 67th and Shields.

Officials say Guevara is wanted for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and is also a suspect in the burglary case.

If you know where he is, call 911.