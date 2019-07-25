Police: Teenager shot by homeowner after running from crash scene

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say a teenager is recovering after being shot by a resident in Tulsa.

Investigators say it all started Wednesday when four people robbed a man at gunpoint as he was mowing his lawn in Tulsa. According to FOX 23, those suspects got away with $12 but the victim got the suspects’ license plate number.

A short time later, that same vehicle was seen during another robbery in south Tulsa.

The suspects led officers on a chase, which ended in a crash near 12th and Fulton. Police were able to take two suspects into custody, but one teenager was seen hopping a fence to get away from law enforcement officers.

However, that teenager was then shot by the homeowner. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Authorities are still trying to determine if that shooting was justified.