Police: Teenager shot by homeowner after running from crash scene

Posted 8:29 am, July 25, 2019, by

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say a teenager is recovering after being shot by a resident in Tulsa.

Investigators say it all started Wednesday when four people robbed a man at gunpoint as he was mowing his lawn in Tulsa. According to FOX 23, those suspects got away with $12 but the victim got the suspects’ license plate number.

A short time later, that same vehicle was seen during another robbery in south Tulsa.

The suspects led officers on a chase, which ended in a crash near 12th and Fulton.  Police were able to take two suspects into custody, but one teenager was seen hopping a fence to get away from law enforcement officers.

However, that teenager was then shot by the homeowner. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Authorities are still trying to determine if that shooting was justified.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.