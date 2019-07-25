Sam Presti Addresses the Thunder’s Future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new era of Thunder basketball was addressed by Thunder VP and General Manager Sam Presti. Presti took questions for nearly 40 minutes on the state of the Thunder, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, and Paul George.

Presti opened the media gather by sending his thanks not only to Russell Westbrook and Paul George, but their families and agents. Then the question everyone was waiting to hear the answer to. Was the Paul George trade mutual between the Thunder and PG13? Presti said he didn't quite agree with his assessment of how the deal went down.

Chris Paul's future was addressed as well. There wasn't a definitive timetable placed on CP3's future with the Thunder, but Sam Presti clearly expects him to at least start the season with OKC. He added that he will be a benefit to new guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

As for the rebuild, Presti was hesitant to use that term when discussing where the team was at. He preferred to use the term replenish when discussing the future.

You can hear all this and more in the video above from Sam Presti's "State of the Thunder" press conference.