Tuttle residents tired of noisy neighbor

TUTTLE, Okla. - “In the night, you can't sleep!” a frustrated Ana Cruz explains.

“They had a bobcat out here moving gravel from about midnight until almost 3 o'clock in the morning,” Melissa Fryar added.

If only it could be a nightmare, that means Melissa Fryer and her neighbors could actually get some sleep.

But the way things are going at an oil site at 911 South Cemetery Road in Tuttle, operated by Roan Resources, it doesn't seem like relief will come any time soon.

In a video taken by Melissa Fryar, you can see semis coming and going non-stop throughout the night, barreling down country roads.

“There's anywhere from 30 trucks plus at a time in the middle of the night,” Fryar said.

And at 1:30 in the morning, things still haven't calmed down.

This time, a bobcat beeping, moving gravel, all with lights glaring right into Melissa Fryar's front window.

“They put a compressor station on the site and it is absolutely ridiculous noise-wise,” Fryar said.

Melissa, who's a mom of four, just wants it all to stop.

She's tired, literally.

“Late last night, they were out here grading the gravel,” Fryar said. “It was atrocious. You could not sleep.”

“So I tell my husband, ‘wait a minute’, we live, like, in a jail because we are not happy,” Ana Cruz, who lives in the same neighborhood, said.

With all the ruckus, we wanted to know what Roan Resources had to say.

But call to Roan's corporate spokesperson went unanswered, and hours later, unreturned.

So we spoke to the Grady County Sheriff's Office.

It turns out, there isn't a noise ordinance, nothing about excessive light: Essentially, nothing you can do.

That leaves people nearby stuck in neutral, and that's not good news for them.

What they say they’d like is a little common sense, maybe even an effort to be good neighbors.

“A little more regard for us, and for the residents around here as far as the noise and what their oil field have caused,” Fryar explained.