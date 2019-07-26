4 the Weekend: National Day of the Cowboy

The National Day of the Cowboy is Saturday.

And of course, they are celebrating at The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

Join in a fun day with activities for kids like rope-making and bandana decorating.

They will also have sarsaparilla and beef jerky tastings.

All activities are included with the price of admission.

The engineering feat of 1912 takes center stage at Lyric Theatre.

“Titanic” is a dazzling production including an orchestra and 100 voice choir.

This runs through July 28th and you can buy tickets online.

The City of Moore has a free fishing derby Saturday beginning at 7:30 a.m.

This is at Buck Thomas Park.

Kids age 5 to 15 can cast a line to catch a fish.

The Oklahoma Wildlife Department will be there to cover safety training.