7-year-old El Reno tornado survivor finally home from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - “I wanna get home get in my chair and I wanna rock her again,” said grandma Norene Starr.

She was crying tears of joy, knowing her granddaughter gets to finally go home.

7-year-old Carisma Soto has spent two months in recovery after surviving the deadly El Reno tornado.

“It’s been rough like I said I really haven’t processed a lot of things yet so I’m just kind of taking things one thing at a time,” said Carisma's mom Marnita Guerrero.

Carisma suffered a broken arm, leg, and serious brain injury.

She was originally taken to OU Children's, but recently she's been healing in The Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital.

“There was a time when I thought that this day was so far off, it was so far away it was unreal,” said Starr.

Friday, the family go to take their first steps towards rebuilding their lives.

“This is just the first step you know we’ve got a long way to go- there's rebuilding of her health, rebuilding of the family unit, rebuilding of a home somewhere to live permanently,” said Starr.

Carisma's mom, emotional, remembering moments they had to spend apart.

“Just being able to hold her, I’ve been able to hold her but it’s not the same,” said Guerrero.

The family says Carisma has been more excited for this moment than anybody.

The family went straight to Frontier City after they were released.

Carisma and her mom can't ride the rides yet but said they are going to eat whatever they want.

“She just got through telling the doctor, ok so can I go home now?” said Guerrero.

For now, the family is staying with other family members.