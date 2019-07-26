Adorable: Young boy shows up to help Oklahoma City firefighters battle house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – As Oklahoma City firefighters were battling a house fire on Thursday, they had no idea reinforcements were on the way.

On Thursday afternoon, fire crews were called to a house fire in the 3600 block of S. Shartel in Oklahoma City.

As firefighters were putting out hot spots and getting ready to leave the scene, backup arrived in the form of a young boy.

A young boy walked up decked out as a firefighter walked up to the scene.

Oklahoma City firefighters let him spray the fire hose and showed him around their equipment.