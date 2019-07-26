Affidavit: Moore man “argued daily” with father before murder

MOORE, Okla. – A probable cause affidavit is providing a new look into the relationship between a man and his father, who was found murdered earlier this week.

Officials in Moore say they began searching for 21-year-old Jacob Barber earlier this week after friends of his father made a gruesome discovery.

“A person went to a residence to check on a friend who did not show up for church. Found out that person was deceased. Once officers arrived, they determined it to be a homicide,” Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, with the Moore Police Department, said.

Authorities were able to identify the victim as 48-year-old Glenn Barber.

According to officials with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office, Barber died from multiple stab wounds. Officials say they were able to determine that his manner of death was a homicide.

After identifying Glenn Barber, officers began searching for his son, 21-year-old Jacob Barber, in connection to the murder.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by News 4, Jacob and his father had a "volatile relationship" and "argued daily."

The affidavit also states that Jacob Barber had been to several mental institutions but "refuses to take his prescribed medication."

Early Wednesday morning, police in Roanoke, Texas took Jacob Barber into custody.

Officials with the Roanoke Police Department say they were called to a suspicious person at PetSmart shortly after midnight.

"Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the subject who was sleeping on his backpack up against the building," a post on Facebook read.

When police checked Barber's name, they realized he was wanted for murder. He is currently being held on a first-degree murder warrant.

Barber has been extradited and is in the Cleveland County jail.