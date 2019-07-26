× Standoff ends following alleged assault in SW OKC

Update: Officials with the OKCPD say the suspect has come out of the house and is in custody.

Police have arrested another person inside the home.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police are involved in a standoff while investigating an assault at a southeast Oklahoma City home Friday night.

First responders were called to a home near SW 56th and May around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police are negotiating with a man inside the home that is refusing to come out.

The victims called police saying someone came into their house with a gun and assaulted them. Then the suspect ran into a nearby house still armed.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.