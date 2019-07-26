Bears at Oklahoma City Zoo get sweet treats for fellow bear’s birthday celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The bears at the Oklahoma City Zoo got a special treat on Friday to celebrate a big day.

Organizers with the Oklahoma City Zoo and Oklahoma Forestry Services teamed up to celebrate Smokey Bear's 75th birthday.

"Smokey was an actual bear cub that was found at a wildfire in New Mexico, and he was burned," said Mark Goeller, with Oklahoma Forestry Services. "He was brought out of the fire and nursed back to health and became the nation's symbol for fire prevention in the United States."

During Friday's birthday celebration, firefighters and state foresters were on hand to make sure that Smokey's message continues to be spread.

"Smokey's message rings as true today as it did 75 years ago when this all first started. We want people to be very cognizant of the impacts of wildfires, especially here in Oklahoma, which we've had such devastating fires over the past several years across the state. We just need everybody to be aware of the impact they have out in the community, out in the wild and to be very careful with anything that can spark a wildfire," Goeller said.

What would a birthday party be without a few gifts?

The bears at the zoo were given fruit snacks frozen in ice to play with and then enjoy in the hot temperatures.