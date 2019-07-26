Deputies investigating cattle rustling case in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma County are working to identify two adults who may know something about a cattle rustling case.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say 13 cows, 13 calves and 1 bull were stolen from a farm in the area of N.W. 150th and Luther Rd.

Trail cameras captured a man and a woman, along with two young children, on the property before the theft.

Deputies say they were driving a newer model Chevy truck and a red off-road ATV.

Officials say the trail camera was ultimately disconnected and stolen as well.

If you have any information on the case, call (405) 713-1017.