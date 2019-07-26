Dog missing since Christmas reunited with Oklahoma family

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma family says they are whole again after being reunited with their dog.

For nearly 10 years, Kratos the pit bull entertained the McCaskill family with his goofy antics and lovable personality.

That love quickly turned to sadness and heartbreak when Kratos disappeared last Christmas. The McCaskill family says told KJRH they weren’t sure how he escaped a gated yard after going outside to use the bathroom.

After months of searching, the family was beginning to lose hope.

Seven months after Kratos disappeared, a social media post on Animal Aid of Tulsa’s Facebook page caught their attention.

“[A] friend had posted a video of this dog that had three legs,” Renee McCaskill told KJRH. “She said it looked like [Kratos,] but this dog has three legs.”

McCaskill called the rescue and asked them to try using the name ‘Kratos.’

“They said, ‘Kratos, come here, Kratos!’ And she goes, ‘Oh my gosh that’s his name!’”

The rescue says that they found Kratos in February with a broken leg after he fell from a retaining wall along the highway.

“Regardless of what happened, who cares about that part, he’s back home with his mommy and he’s going to be loved,” Kelly Brown said.

Kratos is now back home.