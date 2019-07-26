Double Stop Fiddle Shop hosting grand reopening after devastating fire

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A music business is hosting a grand reopening for the first time since a devastating fire earlier this year.

In February, a large fire destroyed two iconic businesses in downtown Guthrie and caused damage to a third.

“It’s a key piece of Guthrie’s identity,” James Long, a downtown Guthrie business owner, told News 4.

When Long saw the massive flames shooting from two buildings near his business, he called 911 and knew he had to act fact.

“I couldn’t find anything. I was looking for a building that had a water spigot or a water hose. I couldn’t find anything. The fire actually started on the back patio or the back porch of the Furrows Flower Shop here in town,” Long said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fire crews from all over Logan County rushed to the scene. Fire officials say the strong winds caused the fire to quickly spread through the Furrow Flower Shop and Double Stop Fiddle Shop.

Since then, Byron Berline has been hard at work to reopen his beloved shop.

He opened his business on Monday, but the grand reopening event will be held Saturday and Sunday at the new Double Stop Fiddle Shop.

Doors open at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $15 for those over 12 and $10 for those under 12-years-old.

The Byron Berline Band will provide music for the event.