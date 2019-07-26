K-9 locates missing 92-year-old woman on southern Oregon coast

BANDON, OR (KPTV) — A K-9 helped track down a missing 92-year-old woman on the southern Oregon coast.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was notified Thursday that Margery Wilson of Bandon was missing from her home shortly after she was released from a hospital emergency room.

Coos County deputies and officers from the Bandon Police Department responded and a search and rescue team from the sheriff’s office was activated at 5:30 p.m.

Deputies said Wilson was found after a short search by K-9 Vixey.

Wilson had minor injuries and was suffering from exposure, but deputies said she was overall in good spirits.

Multiple agencies and volunteers assisted in the search and rescue efforts.