New shop, new theater, same great music at Guthrie’s Double Stop five months after a devastating fire.

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA -- He's still getting used to the new address.

The front door opens a little differently.

The light switch is in a new spot.

"It's not all completed yet," says Byron Berline, "as far as all the stuff I'm going to put in here."

But the Double- Stop Fiddle Shop is open again.

"It takes time to get it the way you really want it," he continues.

Some of the same pictures have re-appeared on the walls thanks to donations.

Berline says, "I've had so many phone calls where someone asked, 'what can I do?'."

A year ago this was office space.

Starting in April, Byron and friends began wha they hope will be something like the old store, music central in downtown Guthrie.

"It's just a meeting place for people to come," he says. "That's how I envisioned it anyway. I just want to hang out with musicians and other people who like music."

"Did it feel good just to get the doors open," asks a visitor to the new store?

"Oh yes," he replies. "People have already been in."

The mail still delivers something new just about every day.

Fiddles, banjos, guitars, mandolins.

Once Byron decided to re-open he hit the road to replenish the hundreds of instruments lost in a February, 2019 fire.

"It took me about three days," says Berline of his decision on whether to re-open the Double Stop. "What else am I going to do?"

His old music hall was upstairs in the old building across the street.

The new one is right next door, a little smaller but easier to access.

"I think it's going to work out pretty well," he smiles.

Byron's spot in the middle of the stage is already set up for a weekend performance.

"All the guys in the band are really excited."

He's not ready to call the new Double Stop a true 'phoenix' even thought its rise from the ashes of the old happened so quickly.

The new Double Stop will take some tuning yet, an adjustment of the bridge between old and new, between silence and a new song that, hopefully, will sound as sweet as ever.

Berline opened his new shop at 211 East Oklahoma July 1, 2019.

His grand opening is scheduled for the weekend of July 27 - 28.

The Byron Berline Band will play in their new theater for the first time Saturday, July 27 at 7:30PM.

The band will perform again Sunday, July 28 at 2:00PM

For tickets or other information call the shop at (405) 282-6646 or visit their website at

http://www.doublestop.com