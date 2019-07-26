× Oklahoma City Renovation & Landscaping Show coming to State Fair Park

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re hoping to tackle some of those home improvement projects, you won’t want to miss a show coming to State Fair Park.

Organizers say they expect over 10,000 people to attend the 3rd annual Oklahoma City Renovation & Landscaping Show from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11 in the Oklahoma Expo Hall at State Fair Park.

The show will feature exhibits and demonstrations from some of the area’s top home improvement and landscape experts.

“The Renovation & Landscaping Show is an excellent resource for people interested in home improvement,” said show manager Tammie Scott. “The area’s top home improvement companies are all on-hand, ready to answer your questions for projects big and small.”

Organizers say the show features exhibitors who specialize in home improvement, construction and landscaping.

Free informational seminars will run throughout the weekend to help educate attendees on different aspects of home improvement. Attendees can view and register for seminars online.

Admission is $3 for adults, and children are admitted for free.