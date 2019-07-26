× Oklahoma City’s finest teaming up for annual ‘Boots and Badges Blood Drive’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City’s finest are teaming up for the second annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive.

Oklahoma City police, Oklahoma City firefighters and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will be at RIVERSPORT OKC for the family-friendly event.

From 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, there will be hot dogs, snow cones, a live DJ and fun games for the kids to enjoy.

Those who donate blood will get a ‘Boots and Badges’ t-shirt and a free kayak pass from RIVERSPORT Adventures. They will also get their choice of free admission to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City or Safari Joe’s Waterpark in Tulsa.