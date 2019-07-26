Oklahoma girl severely injured by El Reno tornado heading home

EL RENO, Okla. – An Oklahoma girl who was injured when a deadly EF-3 tornado touched down in El Reno will soon be coming home.

In May, an EF-3 tornado took the community of El Reno by surprise when it touched down near a motel and mobile home park. Sadly, two people were killed and many others were injured.

“Nothing was left,” said Marnita Ramos-Guerrero told News 4. “You could just see the path that it left.”

Ramos-Guerrero says her family was one of the many who were caught off guard.

"I put my babies to bed," said Ramos-Guerrero. "I kind of looked up at the ceiling, the trailer started going back and forth."

She says she tried to save her kids, but didn't have enough time.

"I didn't quite make it to them," said Ramos-Guerrero. "All I had time to scream was 'get up.' It just blew us over. The wind just took them and threw her against the wall."

She suffered a broken neck, an injury to her leg and ribs. Her 7-year-old daughter, Carisma Soto, suffered a brain bleed and two different breaks in one arm.

Now, the little girl will be going home.

Carisma will be leaving the Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany on Friday.

Her family says they are very thankful for all the support they've received since the storm.

Click here for more information on how to help Ramos-Guerrero and her family with medical expenses.