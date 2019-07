SAYRE, Okla. – A special delivery at an Oklahoma prison has landed two people behind bars.

Just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, an officer at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre spotted two men tossing packages over a fence.

Authorities confiscated the packages and discovered smartphones, tobacco, meth and cocaine.

The two men tried to get away but were quickly caught.

Now, investigators say Christopher Lee and Tyree Whitaker are facing charges for the contraband.