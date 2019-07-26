Partners in Crime: Oklahoma Co. detention officer accused of relationship with inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CO., Okla. - The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating one of their former employees after the detention officer was accused of having a romantic relationship with an inmate.

The two allegedly talking on the phone in the middle of the night and exchanging love letters.

20-year-old Sharidan Wilson was terminated after being on the job for less than seven months.

Deputies say her last two weeks working she spent professing her love to a man she was supposed to be monitoring.

The inmate is 23-year-old Darryl Frost.

Frost sits in jail, facing an attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon charge.

“You’re generally dealing with criminals who are likely to tell on you anyway,” Mark Meyers with the Oklahoma Count Sheriff’s Office said.

But this time it was one of Wilson’s own co-workers who noticed the two were getting awfully close.

Court documents reveal the love saga started when Wilson personally delivered a cell phone to Frost’s cell.

Deputies say the two talked on the phone multiple times even when Wilson was working.

“This is the type of behavior we do not stand for,” Meyers said.

The treasure trove of stories doesn’t stop there.

Wilson allegedly wrote Frost a letter and handed it to him in person reading “just know you’re all I think about and I’m ready for you to be out of there so we can actually try something real” and “I want to talk to you as much as I can”.

She went on to say “If they find out it’s me you are calling, not only will I lose my job but I’ll get locked up too.”

Wilson was terminated the same day the letter was found.

According to court papers, both of the star-crossed lovers admitted to their romance.

The writing on the wall for these two who are now are surrounded by four walls they know all too well.

The Sheriff’s Office tells News 4 they enforce heavy training on how their detention officers are supposed to act toward inmates.

Due to the low staff at the Oklahoma County Jail, female detention officers are allowed on male floors and vice-versa.

We asked to hear the recorded conversation between the two but that’s still part of the investigation.